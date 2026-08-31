Canadian woman of Chinese origin suspected of espionage while interning at NATO military headquarters

Belgian court extends detention of NATO espionage suspect Canadian woman of Chinese origin suspected of espionage while interning at NATO military headquarters

A Belgian court on Monday extended by one month the pre-trial detention of a Canadian woman of Chinese origin suspected of espionage while working as an intern at NATO’s military headquarters in Mons.

The Chamber of Indictments ruled to extend the suspect’s detention after hearing her appeal against an earlier decision by the pre-trial chamber, according to a written statement from Belgium’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect is being held as part of a federal judicial investigation into suspected acts of espionage.

She was arrested after drawing the attention of security services at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), NATO’s military headquarters in Mons, Belgian media reported in July.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation concerns suspected “espionage in favour of a third country” and “participation in a criminal organisation.”

The exact nature of the allegations and the country allegedly involved have not been disclosed.