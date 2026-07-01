Belgian bar presidents report rise in AI-generated complaints against lawyers Supervisory board warns frivolous complaints facilitated by AI remain challenge and require continued attention

The presidents of Belgium's Flemish bar associations have reported an increase in complaints against lawyers that are drafted wholly or partly using artificial intelligence (AI), broadcaster VRT reported on Wednesday.

Bar presidents, who head local bar associations and oversee disciplinary matters involving lawyers, said AI-assisted complaints are often more polished and better structured in form but can be difficult to follow in substance.

According to the annual report of the Supervisory Board of the Flemish Legal Professio, some complaints contain references to non-existent or inapplicable legal provisions, including legal rules originating from the Netherlands that do not apply in Belgium.

The growing use of AI has also led to lengthier complaints, increasing the workload involved in reviewing and responding to submissions, the report said.

The Supervisory Board warned that frivolous complaints facilitated by AI are likely to remain a challenge and will require continued attention.

The number of disciplinary files opened rose significantly during the reporting period, increasing from 268 in the previous year to 426 between Sept. 1, 2024, and Aug. 31, 2025.

Of those cases, 266 complaints were dismissed as inadmissible, unfounded or insufficiently serious.

