Albanian parliament discusses controversial tourism project tied to Trump’s son-in-law

The Albanian parliament on Thursday discussed a controversial tourism project planned for the Zvernec area in the city of Vlora, which has triggered nationwide protests.

Environment Minister Sofjan Jaupaj answered questions in parliament in response to an interpellation request submitted by lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party (PD).

According to Jaupaj, allegations that environmental procedures were not followed in relation to the project were made, but the facts showed the opposite.

He said nature protection should not be based on political statements but rather on facts, research, and professional assessments.

Jaupaj said the category the area has been placed in is not one where human activity is completely prohibited.

He also said the Albanian state had decided that any assessment of the environmental aspects of the project would be based on scientific evidence, professional expertise, and the highest standards of Albanian and European environmental legislation.

Protests against the project have been going on for days, even evolving into broader anti-government demonstrations.

The protests were triggered by a luxury tourism project linked to Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The project includes parts of the protected landscape of Zvernec, an area considered a sensitive coastal ecosystem.

It is estimated to cost around $4 billion and is said to include approximately 618 acres within the protected coastal ecosystem.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the initiative, saying the project is proceeding in accordance with legal and environmental requirements.