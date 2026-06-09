Albania sees 10th day of protests over tourism project tied to Trump’s son-in-law Ongoing protests evolve into broader anti-government demonstrations

Ongoing protests in Albania, initially sparked by opposition to a tourism project linked to US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, have entered their 10th consecutive day on Tuesday, evolving into broader anti-government demonstrations.

Citizens are expected to march later Tuesday from Skanderbeg Square in the capital Tirana to the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama, according to Gazeta Shqiptare.

Earlier on Monday, thousands of young people also gathered, marching along the same route and filling the boulevard with banners, flags, and chants against the government and the political class as a whole.

The protests were initially triggered by a luxury tourism project linked to Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The project includes parts of the protected landscape of Zvernec, an area considered a sensitive coastal ecosystem.

It is estimated to cost around $4 billion and is said to include approximately 618 acres within the protected coastal ecosystem.

The development is reportedly being pursued by Kushner's investment firm and has received support from the Albanian government.

Tensions escalated during demonstrations held over the weekend at the proposed project site, where scuffles were reported between protesters and private security personnel guarding the area.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the initiative, saying the project is proceeding in accordance with legal and environmental requirements.

In the meantime, the European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said during a midday briefing on Tuesday that they are closely following the developments and reaffirmed having expressed their concerns to Albanian Environment Minister Sofjan Jaupaj.

Mercier said Jaupaj had committed to suspending the construction work and carrying out a comprehensive impact assessment.

"When it comes to the accession process, let me also recall that as part of the closing benchmark for Chapter 27 on environment and climate change, Albania is expected to align fully with EU legislation in this area," he noted.

He stressed the need for Albania to refrain from actions that could restrain the fulfillment of the closing benchmark.

"We expect the Albanian authorities to act without delay," Mercier added.