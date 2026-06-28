Demonstrators march through central Tirana against alleged sale of beach for tourism project reportedly linked to Jared Kushner

Albania protesters rally for 28 straight days against alleged Trump’s son-in-law-linked project Demonstrators march through central Tirana against alleged sale of beach for tourism project reportedly linked to Jared Kushner

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Tirana for the 28th consecutive day for protests under the slogan, “Albania is not for sale,” opposing the alleged sale of a beach for a tourism project reportedly linked to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Protesters carrying banners and placards gathered in Skanderbeg Square before marching with Albanian flags to the Prime Minister’s Office on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard.

After speeches outside the building, demonstrators continued to march through the streets of Tirana.

Protesters opposed the alleged sale of a beach in Zvernec for a tourism project that Albanian media reports have been linked to Jared Kushner, and her wife, and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Media reports said the Special Prosecution Office has opened an investigation into the project.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, however, told CNN that claims that the Zvernec project belongs to the Trump family were false.

On the fourth day of the demonstrations, which began May 30 and drew thousands, police used water cannons against protesters.

The project is estimated to cost $4 billion.