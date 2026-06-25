Wednesday was country's hottest day on record since 1947 as temperatures remain near 40C in some areas, says meteorological service

72 departments in France placed under red alert as heat wave persists Wednesday was country's hottest day on record since 1947 as temperatures remain near 40C in some areas, says meteorological service

France placed 72 departments under red heat wave alerts and 17 others under orange warnings on Thursday as extreme temperatures continued across much of the country.

French national weather service Meteo-France said temperatures were expected to remain high for another day after Wednesday became the hottest day recorded since 1947, with a national temperature indicator of 30C (86F).

Meteo-France said several temperature records were broken in western France, including 43C (109.4F) in Fontenay.

The weather service said temperatures on Thursday were expected to exceed 30C across much of the country and reach as high as 40C (104F) in some areas.

Meteo-France also said the red heat wave alert would be lifted in 11 western departments from Thursday evening.

Broadcaster BFMTV reported that 48 departments were also under orange alert because of a high wildfire risk. It said the risk was considered very high in the Deux-Sevres and Haute-Garonne departments.

BFMTV also reported that train services in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region were suspended during the day until Friday and would operate only in the morning and evening.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray told France 2 that about 3,500 schools were closed on Thursday, while 10,000 others had introduced adjusted schedules.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told TF1 that deaths had occurred in the capital but did not provide further details.

"Obviously, mortality is increasing, but it is up to health authorities to communicate on that," Gregoire said.

According to the report, 43 people have died by drowning across France since June 18.

