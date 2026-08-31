All of suspects remain in police custody at this time, police say

7 arrested following death of newborn in UK: Police All of suspects remain in police custody at this time, police say

Police have arrested seven people as part of a murder investigation into the death of a newborn baby in Sheffield, England.

Officers were called to the Wincobank area of Sheffield just before 6 am local time (0500GMT) over concerns for the safety of an infant, South Yorkshire Police said Sunday.

As part of inquiries into this report, officers searched a property on Holywell Heights where the newborn baby was located.

The statement said, despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

"As part of our investigation, seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. All of them remain in police custody at this time," said Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight.

Police have urged anyone with information over the incident to contact them, either directly or through Crimestoppers, an independent UK charity that lets people pass information about criminal activity anonymously.