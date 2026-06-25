Even healthy people at risk as temperatures remain dangerously high, authorities warn

5 die in Italy as red alerts expand to 18 cities amid intensified heat wave Even healthy people at risk as temperatures remain dangerously high, authorities warn

Five people died in Italy amid an intense heat wave sweeping the country, with authorities expanding the highest-level heat alert to 18 cities for Friday from 17 on Thursday.

The fatalities included two farmers in the northern provinces of Lodi and Piacenza, a homeless person in Naples, and a man who died at a cemetery in Garlasco near Pavia in the Lombardy region, ANSA news reported.

Italy continues to experience exceptionally high temperatures affecting large parts of the country.

The decision came after a technical committee chaired by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci met on Thursday to discuss additional measures to address the extreme heat.

Genoa was added to the list of cities under a red alert, joining Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Turin, Bologna, Bari, Ancona, Bolzano, Brescia, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Verona, and Viterbo.

A red alert indicates weather conditions severe enough to pose health risks not only to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and people with chronic illnesses, but also to healthy individuals.

The heat wave has also disrupted cultural sites and public services. The Uffizi Galleries in Florence said ticket sales would remain suspended until at least June 28 after an air-conditioning system malfunction forced the museum to halt admissions.

Two floors of Juliet's House, one of Verona's most popular tourist attractions, will be closed to visitors beginning Friday due to heat and overcrowding.

Court hearings were also suspended in the southern city of Palermo due to the high temperatures.

In Milan, tourists were seen carrying umbrellas and handheld fans while seeking relief from the heat near fountains around the city's landmark Duomo Cathedral. Local media also reported a 20% increase in emergency department admissions across the Lombardy region as the heat wave intensified.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to peak over the weekend.

Italy is among several European countries experiencing elevated temperatures at the start of the summer season.