5 dead, 16 injured in apartment building fire in Belgian city of Antwerp Police revise death toll to 5 as authorities suspect technical problem on ground floor sparked blaze

At least five people were killed and 16 others injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Linkeroever district of the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police revised the death toll to five after initially reporting at least six fatalities, according to Dutch-language public broadcaster VRT.

Authorities said around 16 people were injured in the blaze.

None of the injured remain in life-threatening condition, Antwerp Mayor Els Van Doesburg said, declining to provide further details about their medical condition.

The fire has been fully extinguished, and search operations inside the building have concluded, fire department spokesperson Marie De Clercq said, adding that no additional victims were found during the final inspection.

According to Antwerp Fire Zone officials, preliminary findings suggest the blaze may have been caused by a technical problem on the building's ground floor.

The fire erupted shortly before 10 am local time (0800GMT) in a 10-story apartment building in the city's Linkeroever district, where more than 200 people live in the apartment complex.

A judicial investigation has been launched, with both the public prosecutor’s office and an investigating judge appointed to examine the incident.