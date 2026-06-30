Showers, thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon in some parts of the country

4 die in Italy amid extreme heat, 25 cities remain on red alert Showers, thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon in some parts of the country

Four people have been reported dead since Monday due to high temperatures in Italy, where 25 cities remained on red alert on Tuesday, according to Sky Tg24.

Since Monday, an 86-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman who were already hospitalized in Genoa, a 64-year-old house painter working in a hotel in Padua, and a 55-year-old Moroccan farm worker in Mantua all reportedly died.

As high temperatures persist across the country, 25 cities will be on red alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In some parts of Italy, however, the hot weather began to make way for thunderstorms and rain.

Across Tuscany, the bad weather caused numerous trees to fall and led to traffic disruptions.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the day, particularly over the Alps and inland areas of central and southern Italy.