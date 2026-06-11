Russia’s ‘fundamental approaches to finding a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict by addressing its root causes were explained,’ says statement

3 EU ambassadors in Moscow attend meeting at Foreign Ministry Russia’s ‘fundamental approaches to finding a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict by addressing its root causes were explained,’ says statement

Ambassadors from the UK, France and Germany in Moscow arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday for a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

The ministry released a statement that said the ambassadors were presented with “objective assessments of the destructive policies of their countries' leaderships” regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

It claimed that those policies sought to encourage Ukraine to keep fighting in the war.

“The Russian side's fundamental approaches to finding a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict by addressing its root causes were explained,” it said, adding that the meeting took place at the request of the ambassadors.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Wednesday that the three ambassadors requested a meeting with Galuzin.

“We'll meet with them and listen. It's simply interesting to see how these people will present anything that might lead to constructive thoughts,” said Lavrov.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a meeting in London last weekend in the E3-plus-Ukraine format involving French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.