Man in his 40s suffers serious injuries, including loss of eye, as officers injured and authorities urge calm amid disorder in Northern Ireland capital

3 arrested after far-right violence in Belfast as police warn more detentions likely Man in his 40s suffers serious injuries, including loss of eye, as officers injured and authorities urge calm amid disorder in Northern Ireland capital

Three arrests have so far been made in connection with far-right violence in Northern Ireland, the security minister has told MPs on Wednesday, with the Home Office expecting “more will surely follow.”

Dan Jarvis said the investigations were continuing after disorder in Belfast last night, as police warned they would pursue those involved in wrongdoing and unrest.

The incident took place on Monday night on Kinnaird Street in North Belfast, and the violence has left a man in his 40s, named Stephen Ogilvy, in the hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

He has suffered “serious injuries to his eyes and slash-wound injuries to his back and face," according to police, and lost his left eye, Belfast magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday.

Ogilvy’s family has urged calm, saying in a statement that “we have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country. We depend on them to make our country work. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people.”

A suspect, Hadi Alodid, who is Sudanese, was arrested at the scene and appeared in court Wednesday. He was remanded into custody.

A “critical incident” has been declared, and an investigation is underway to establish a motive.

Politicians and police have called for calm after people took to the streets across Belfast, with some reports that residents were targeted based on their skin color.

All public transport in Northern Ireland will be suspended from 6 pm local time due to expected protests.

Police also confirmed that two officers were injured during the unrest, adding that they will continue to investigate those responsible for violence while urging restraint as tensions remain high in parts of the city.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “sickening,” adding: “My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who intervened.” He said he would have “absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.”​​​​​​​