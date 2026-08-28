'People need to feel safe in their homes,' says councillor

200 extra police officers dispatched following series of deadly incidents in northeastern England 'People need to feel safe in their homes,' says councillor

Following a series of violent incidents across Middlesbrough, northeastern England, in just a week, authorities have sent an extra 200 police officers to ensure the safety of residents.

Alec Brown, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council, wrote in a post on the US social media platform Facebook Thursday that authorities are "working 20 hour days" to ensure the ongoing safety of innocent residents.

"Over 200 extra police officers from forces around the country are here and are on route, from detectives to armed response," Brown noted, adding that he would write a letter to Prime Minister Andy Burnham to ask for "even more resource."

He added: "People need to feel safe in their homes."

The statement came after a woman and a seven-year-old girl died in a house fire in Grangetown, near Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, just a mile away from where two police officers and five young men were killed in a head-on car crash on Saturday.

On the deadly house fire, Brown said that everyone is heartbroken over the loss of the aunt and little girl in Grangetown.

A vehicle also crashed into a wall outside a house in Steele Crescent, South Bank, in the early hours of Thursday morning, minutes away from the two other scenes, Sky News reported.

