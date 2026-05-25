Activists are being treated as potential illegal immigrants after entering eastern Libya without required security permits, say sources

2 Italian activists of Gaza-bound aid convoy detained in Libya, may face deportation Activists are being treated as potential illegal immigrants after entering eastern Libya without required security permits, say sources

Two Italian activists who were part of a Gaza-bound aid convoy traveling overland through Libya were transferred to Benghazi and are being treated as potential illegal immigrants, Italian media reported Monday.

Italy’s ANSA news agency said the activists, who were part of the Global Sumud humanitarian convoy, are awaiting trial and could face deportation.

Legal sources within the convoy said the activists were accused of entering the region without the required “security permit.”

Lawyers representing the activists said they do not rule out the possibility that the pair could be expelled from Libya as early as Monday.

The activists were identified as Domenico Centrone and Dina Alberizia.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters in Rome: “I hope the judge decides to allow them to return to Italy.”

“We are speaking with our interlocutor in Benghazi,” he added. “I hope they can be expelled as soon as possible, so we are working on their return home.”

Earlier reports said contact with the activists had been lost while they were negotiating at a checkpoint with forces affiliated with eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls Benghazi.

The incident comes days after the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israel had seized all 50 vessels attempting to reach Gaza by sea.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir actions against the participants of the flotilla held in Israeli detention have drawn widespread global condemnation.

Türkiye safely evacuated humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 countries, including 85 Turkish citizens who were part of the flotilla, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, had earlier departed from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza imposed since 2007, which has pushed most of the population to the brink of starvation.

In 2010, Israeli commandos raided the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara during a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, killing 10 Turkish activists in clashes aboard the vessel.