Prosecutors say surveillance footage appears to show suspects blocking vehicle doors before fatal fire

2 arrested in Italy over deaths of 4 Pakistani workers found in burned vehicle Prosecutors say surveillance footage appears to show suspects blocking vehicle doors before fatal fire

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested in Italy on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering four Pakistani farm workers whose bodies were found inside a burned vehicle in the southern region of Calabria, broadcaster TG24 reported.

Castrovillari prosecutor Alessandro D'Alessio said the two men are "seriously suspected of multiple and aggravated homicide."

The victims were found Monday inside a burned minivan in Amendolara, in the province of Cosenza.

Prosecutors said the arrests followed an investigation that included a review of surveillance footage from a gas station where the vehicle was discovered.

The suspects were taken into custody after questioning at police headquarters in Cosenza.

Investigators said footage from the station's surveillance cameras allegedly shows two individuals near the vehicle before the fire broke out.

According to prosecutors, the video appears to show the suspects blocking the vehicle's doors from the outside, throwing an object or substance at it, and leaving the scene after flames emerged.

Authorities arrested the suspects in the town of Villapiana after reviewing the footage and carrying out further inquiries.

The investigation is ongoing and aims to establish the full circumstances of the case and any additional responsibilities, D'Alessio said.