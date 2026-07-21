11 injured as protest over man's death during police arrest turns violent in northern Italy Fakir’s family rejects hatred, calls for ‘truth, justice, dignity’

Eleven people were injured after a protest in the northern Italian city of Bologna over the death of a man during a police arrest turned violent Monday evening, according to Italian news agency ANSA on Tuesday.

"The call of our family is not a call for hatred. We are here to demand truth, justice and dignity," Abderrahim Fakir's niece, Yossra Fakir, told demonstrators during the rally.

Thousands gathered in Bologna before part of the crowd marched toward the prefecture and police headquarters, where tensions escalated, leading to several hours of clashes.

Police reportedly used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons to disperse demonstrators, while some protesters threw bottles, fireworks and other objects.

Several vehicles were set on fire and property was damaged in the city center during the unrest.

Fakir's family later distanced itself from the violence.

"Those who are behaving criminally in Bologna are friends of those who are trying to deny truth and justice for Fakir," the family's lawyer, Fabio Anselmo, said.

Fakir, a 42-year-old Moroccan man, died Sunday while being restrained by police during an arrest in Bologna.

According to preliminary findings, officers intervened after he allegedly experienced a psychiatric crisis and behaved aggressively. Police reportedly used pepper spray before restraining him.

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation to establish the circumstances and cause of his death. The inquiry involves two police officers and four emergency responders who took part in the operation.

The case has drawn political reactions across Italy, with opposition figures calling for a full judicial inquiry, while members of the governing coalition have urged waiting for the outcome of the investigation.