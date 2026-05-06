Vessel carrying around 150 people to dock in Tenerife after symptomatic patients evacuated

‘No risk’ to population as hantavirus-hit cruise ship to arrive in Canary Islands: Spanish minister Vessel carrying around 150 people to dock in Tenerife after symptomatic patients evacuated

Spain will receive a cruise ship linked to a hantavirus outbreak after a request from the World Health Organization (WHO), with authorities saying the operation poses "no danger" to the Canary Islands population.

Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia told a media briefing on Wednesday that the vessel, carrying around 150 people from 23 nationalities, including 13 Spanish passengers and one Spanish crew member, is expected to arrive within three days at the port of Granadilla de Abona in Tenerife.

The ship is currently near Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, where European epidemiologists conducted an assessment and identified three symptomatic people on board, Garcia said.

Those individuals are being evacuated to the Netherlands, while all remaining passengers and crew are currently asymptomatic, she added.

Garcia said Spanish citizens on board would be transferred by military aircraft to the Gomez Ulla military hospital in Madrid for medical evaluation and quarantine.

“The process of assistance and repatriation carried out in the Canary Islands will not pose any risk to the Canary Islands population nor to its economic activity,” she said.

She added that WHO determined the Canary Islands and Spain offered the safest nearby port under international health regulations due to the country’s technical and medical capabilities.

The incubation period for hantavirus is around 45 days, Garcia said, adding that authorities are still evaluating quarantine measures and determining the timeline for possible exposure.

Hantavirus is mainly transmitted through contact with rodent urine or droppings, while human-to-human transmission is uncommon but cannot be ruled out in cases involving close contact with symptomatic individuals, she said.

Garcia added that the virus has a mortality rate of around 50%.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, speaking at the same briefing, said Spain activated the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism after coordination with WHO and European authorities.

He said foreign passengers would be repatriated through a European mechanism once health evaluations are completed.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on the US social media company X that three suspected hantavirus patients had been evacuated from the ship and were on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands in coordination with WHO, the ship’s operator and authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands.

He added that WHO continues to monitor the health of passengers and crew and is working with countries to support medical follow-up, evacuation efforts, and monitoring of passengers who already disembarked.

"At this stage, the overall public health risk remains low," he noted.