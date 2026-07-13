Draft laws seek to extend both measures for another 90 days

Zelenskyy submits bills to parliament to extend Ukraine’s martial law, mobilization Draft laws seek to extend both measures for another 90 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday submitted draft bills to the country’s parliament to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.



The bills were posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, and seek to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days.



Zelenskyy first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its war on Ukraine.



The measures have since been extended multiple times, with the most recent extensions signed into law by the president in April.