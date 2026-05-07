‘There are also messages from some states close to Russia that their representatives intend to be in Moscow. An odd desire at a time like this. We do not recommend it,’ says president

Zelenskyy says Ukraine does not recommend foreign representatives to join Russia's Victory Day celebrations ‘There are also messages from some states close to Russia that their representatives intend to be in Moscow. An odd desire at a time like this. We do not recommend it,’ says president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he does not recommend foreign representatives to be in Moscow on May 9, when Russia will hold its Victory Day celebrations.

In an evening video address, Zelenskyy said Kyiv proposed a ceasefire to Moscow starting on May 6, but since then Russia has carried out airstrikes and voiced "new threats."

Commenting on the Russian side’s unilateral ceasefire on May 8-9, Zelenskyy said the pause is meant to only allow the annual parade in Moscow to take place.

“The Russians are already talking about strikes after May 9. A strange and certainly twisted logic from the Russian leadership," Zelenskyy added. "There are also messages from some states close to Russia that their representatives intend to be in Moscow. An odd desire at a time like this. We do not recommend it."

Russia has said it will observe truce in Ukraine starting midnight Thursday (2100GMT) until Sunday.

Earlier this week, its Defense Ministry had announced it would be implementing the ceasefire, hoping Ukraine would follow suit.

The Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, urged countries to evacuate their diplomats and other personnel from Kyiv due to possible retaliatory strikes if Ukraine carries out an attack during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Kyiv also announced a unilateral ceasefire starting at midnight Tuesday.