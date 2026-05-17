Zelenskyy says Ukraine carried out large-scale long-range strike on Russia's Moscow region Ukrainian president claims long-range capabilities are overcoming Russian air defenses around Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's defense forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and military intelligence carried out a large-scale, long-range strike targeting Russia’s Moscow region on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the "operation" involved strikes at a distance of more than 500 kilometers and targeted areas protected by some of Russia’s most heavily concentrated air defense systems.

“The Moscow region is the most saturated with Russian air defense systems because they protect the area around their seat of power the most,” Zelenskyy said, claiming that Ukrainian long-range capabilities were increasingly able to overcome those defenses.

He also stated that Ukrainian forces had struck facilities in Russian-controlled territories, including Crimea, over the past day.

Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine’s growing long-range strike capability is changing both the battlefield situation and international perceptions of the conflict, adding that more foreign partners now recognize the vulnerability of targets inside Russian territory.

“The war is quite predictably returning to its ‘native harbor,’” Zelenskyy said, adding that the developments demonstrate the consequences of what he described as Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Russian authorities said earlier in the day that at least three people were killed and 12 injured in Ukraine's drone attacks over the past day.

Also, Moscow airports were forced to suspend operations several times due to Ukraine's air raids.