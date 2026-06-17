Ukrainian president says he informed Lula da Silva about ‘real attitudes in Russian society toward the war,’ Kyiv’s diplomatic engagements with partners

Zelenskyy meets Brazilian counterpart, discuss ways to end Russia-Ukraine war Ukrainian president says he informed Lula da Silva about ‘real attitudes in Russian society toward the war,’ Kyiv’s diplomatic engagements with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a “good” meeting Wednesday with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on ways to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.

“The President shared his ideas on potential approaches in diplomacy,” Zelenskyy wrote on US social media company X, as the two met on sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

He noted that he informed the Brazilian president about the “real attitudes in Russian society toward the war,” as well as Kyiv’s diplomatic engagements with Washington and other partners.

“We agreed on our further contacts,” Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian president arrived Tuesday in France, where he took part in a Ukraine-G7 format meeting and held several bilateral meetings.

Among those whom Zelenskyy met included US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.