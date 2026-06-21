Ukrainian president compares Nawrocki’s actions to those of former Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, says 'it will end badly'

Zelenskyy claims Polish President Nawrocki seeks political gains by fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment Ukrainian president compares Nawrocki’s actions to those of former Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, says 'it will end badly'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Polish President Karol Nawrocki of seeking political gains by fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment ahead of parliamentary elections in Poland in 2027.

In an interview with the Ukrainian United News telethon, Zelenskyy compared Nawrocki's actions to those of former Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, warning that such policies would “end badly.”

"He is continuing the political struggle, in principle, within his state, by raising the mood of hatred towards Ukrainians. What Orban did, and I think it will end badly," he said.

Zelenskyy said attempts to gain political support by stoking hostility toward a neighboring nation risk further radicalization of society and “can end in a very bad escalation.”

He stressed that Ukrainians are currently defending not only their own country but also the security of Poland and the rest of Europe.

“Without Ukraine, nobody will be able to protect Poland. It is simply impossible,” he claimed.

Nawrocki on Friday revoked the Order of the White Eagle following outrage in Poland over Kyiv's recent move to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a nationalist formation that Polish historians and officials hold responsible for the mass killing of tens of thousands of Polish civilians in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia during World War II.

In a statement, Nawrocki stressed that the move was directed at the Ukrainian government's actions rather than the Ukrainian people and insisted it did not signal any change in Poland's strategic support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Saturday that he has returned Poland’s highest state honor, stressing that Ukraine remains open to dialogue with Poland to address difficult chapters of their shared history, and thanked the Polish people for their support and cooperation during the Russia-Ukraine war.