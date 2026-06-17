Ukrainian president to meet NATO secretary general on Wednesday and hold talks with Belgian premier, king on Thursday

Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels ahead of 2-day European Council summit Ukrainian president to meet NATO secretary general on Wednesday and hold talks with Belgian premier, king on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of a two-day European Council summit set to begin Thursday.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he would meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte later Wednesday and hold talks Thursday with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and King Philippe.

Zelenskyy described the coming days as important for strengthening Ukraine's defense, noting that meetings are also scheduled with the defense ministers of the UK and Germany, alongside the European Council summit and a Ramstein meeting.

“I thank everyone who is helping and supporting us. Europe must be strong and united. This will largely determine how this war ends,” Zelenskyy added.

The two-day European Council summit opens Thursday in the Belgian capital, where Zelenskyy is expected to address European leaders.