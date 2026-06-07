Nearly 1.5 million voters cast ballots to elect 101-member National Assembly as polls close nationwide

Voting ends in Armenia parliamentary election with turnout near 59% Nearly 1.5 million voters cast ballots to elect 101-member National Assembly as polls close nationwide

Voting in Armenia's parliamentary election ended Sunday with turnout approaching 59%, according to preliminary data released by the country's Central Election Commission.

Polling stations across the country closed at 8 pm local time (1600GMT), concluding voting for the 101-seat National Assembly.

All 2,005 polling stations, including nine located in penitentiary institutions, closed as scheduled and the vote-counting process has now begun, Armenian state news agency Armenpress reported.

Approximately 180 representatives of foreign media organizations were accredited to cover the elections and voting, and eight international observer missions were also accredited, it added.

Nearly 1.5 million Armenians cast ballots out of more than 2.5 million registered voters, resulting in a turnout of 58.97%, according to Central Election Commission figures released after voting ended.

Polling stations opened at 8 am local time (0400GMT) as voters headed to the polls to elect members of the National Assembly.

Sixteen political parties and two political alliances registered to participate in the election.

The ruling Civil Contract party, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, entered the vote holding 69 seats in parliament following the 2021 snap election.

Its main challengers include the Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan, and Strong Armenia, headed by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is under house arrest on charges of inciting a coup.