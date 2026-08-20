Value of Russian grain exports to China jumped nearly 50% in first 7 months of 2026 Rising grain exports underscore growing role of agriculture in Russia-China trade as economic ties expand

The value of Russian grain exports to China jumped nearly 50% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2026, a Russian Agriculture Ministry official said Thursday.

"In the first seven months of 2026, Russia exported 895,000 tons of grain to China worth $227 million,” said Ilyushin, head of the Agriculture Ministry’s Agroexport center at the International Forum Rostki in the Russian city of Kazan. “Compared to the same period last year, the volume of supplies rose 31% in physical terms and 47% in value terms.”

The figures underscore the growing role of agricultural products in Russia-China trade as Moscow and Beijing continue to expand economic cooperation across a range of sectors, he said.

Barley was Russia's leading grain export to China by value at more than $87 million, followed by corn at more than $55 million and buckwheat at about $45 million, Ilyushin said.

Wheat was among the main drivers of growth, with exports to China surging 24-fold in value year-on-year to more than $10 million, he noted.

Oat exports jumped 41% in value to almost $30 million, while corn shipments rose 13% to more than $55 million, he added.

Ilyushin said the January-July figure was the second-highest on record for Russian grain exports to China. The record was set in 2024, when Russia supplied more than 1 million tons of grain worth $248 million.