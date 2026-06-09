‘If there was something meaningful, some innovations that require transfer to us, then, of course, American negotiators will do it very quickly,’ says spokesman

US envoys yet to inform Russia about outcome of their talks with Zelenskyy: Kremlin ‘If there was something meaningful, some innovations that require transfer to us, then, of course, American negotiators will do it very quickly,’ says spokesman

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have yet to inform Russia about their recent discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In remarks to journalists during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that contacts between Russia and the US continue through working channels and that Washington is in dialogue with both Moscow and Kyiv.

Peskov reminded that US mediation with regard to the Russia-Ukraine war is on hold, further saying a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is not on the agenda.

“You know that President Putin and President Trump hold phone conversations when necessary. Such conversations can be arranged very quickly,” Peskov said.

He further said that the American side has not yet informed Russia about the results of the conversation between Zelenskyy and the US envoys.

“If there were something meaningful, some innovations that require transfer to us, then, of course, the American negotiators would do it very quickly,” Peskov went on to say, noting there is no clarity yet on the exact dates of a visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia.

Peskov also spoke about possible European mediation in the Russia-Ukraine war, arguing that Europe is still “far from being ready” to mediate.

“To begin mediation efforts by putting forward some conditions to Russia is probably illogical, it is wrong, and, of course, it is unacceptable for us,” he added.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said through US social media company X that he held a "very positive" phone call with Witkoff and Kushner during a stopover in Moldova after visiting London to take part in an E3-plus-Ukraine format meeting.

Zelensky said Witkoff and Kushner expressed readiness to work actively in the coming weeks to reinvigorate peace efforts in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, despite international attention being focused on tensions surrounding Iran.

Armenia election



Peskov also touched on the situation in Armenia following Sunday's parliamentary election, saying Russia prefers to wait for the official results, without congratulating Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his victory.

"There were many such unclear moments. We saw many reports of violations that took place," Peskov said, explaining why the Kremlin would be in no hurry to congratulate Pashinyan.

On Sunday, about 1.47 million out of approximately 2.5 million Armenians cast their ballots at 2,005 polling stations nationwide during Armenia's parliamentary election, amounting to a turnout of nearly 59%.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured 49.82% of the vote, according to preliminary results shared by Armenia’s Central Election Commission, while its closest competitor, the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.28%.

In an initial statement on Sunday's election, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that the parliamentary vote was held amid Western interference and "unprecedented pressure” on the country’s opposition.