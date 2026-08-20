'This is yet another tragic example of the alarming patterns of escalating strikes against populated areas,' says spokesman

UN chief condemns Russian missile, drone strikes on Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities 'This is yet another tragic example of the alarming patterns of escalating strikes against populated areas,' says spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemned a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, his spokesman said on Thursday.

"This is yet another tragic example of the alarming patterns of escalating strikes against populated areas.

"I can tell you that the secretary general remains deeply concerned by the continued escalation of this conflict, including onto the territory of the Russian Federation," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the death toll from an overnight attack increased to 15.

Dujarric said attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are a "clear violation" of international humanitarian law and they must "immediately" stop.

Guterres reiterates his demand for an urgent de-escalation leading to a "full, immediate, and unconditional" ceasefire, added Dujarric.

Russia and Ukraine have continued exchanging large-scale long-range strikes despite diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The latest attack comes amid a recent escalation in strikes on both sides, with civilian casualties reported in Russia, as well as in Ukraine.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow sees little prospect of progress toward a peaceful settlement of the war under Kyiv's current position.