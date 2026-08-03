Ukrainian drones hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Vladimir region

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at a Wildberries logistics center in Russia's Vladimir region overnight, the country's largest online retailer said on Monday.

Wildberries and Russ (RVB), the merged company that operates the marketplace, said in a statement that an employee was injured in the attack.

Following the emergency alert, the employees were evacuated from the facility, and firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, it said.

"The logistics facility in the Vladimir region caught fire as a result of the attack. People have been evacuated. Fire crews are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," it said.

The company said it had rerouted logistics operations, with incoming deliveries and customer orders being handled through other facilities.

The attack is the latest in a series of drone strikes on Wildberries logistics centers in recent weeks.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military.

The ministry claimed that the strikes hit three cargo ships in the Black Sea that were carrying military cargo, as well as a cargo vessel in the port of Mykolaiv that it said was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the Russian claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.