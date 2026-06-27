Key outcomes included disbursement of first €3.2B tranche under new EU financial instrument for Kyiv, official says

Ukraine says it signed more than €10B in 160 deals at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk Key outcomes included disbursement of first €3.2B tranche under new EU financial instrument for Kyiv, official says

The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in the Polish city of Gdansk concluded with the signing of 160 agreements worth more than €10 billion ($11.7 billion), Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Friday.

In a post on US social media X, Svyrydenko, who led Ukraine’s delegation, said key outcomes included the disbursement of the first €3.2 billion tranche under a new EU financial instrument for Ukraine and a $3.4 billion agreement with the World Bank.

“A total of 160 agreements worth more than €10 billion were signed this year — the result of the daily work of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the team of all Ukrainian negotiators,” she said.

The conference also launched the European Flagship Fund for Ukraine’s Reconstruction and established the Ukraine Transport Support Fund, while partners pledged €140 million for housing programs.

“Today once again confirmed that Ukraine and Europe share the same path, the same values and the same future,” said Svyrydenko.