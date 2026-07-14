Ukraine parliament dismisses premier, paves way for planned government reshuffle

Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday voted to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans for a government reshuffle.

The parliament supported Svyrydenko’s dismissal with 258 votes in favor, which also resulted in the resignation of the country’s Cabinet.

On Sunday, Svyrydenko confirmed she would step down shortly after Zelenskyy announced plans to replace the current Cabinet.

"I am grateful to the President for his trust and for his high assessment of our team's work. I am proud to have had the honor of leading the Government during one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine's modern history," she wrote on US social media company X.

Following a meeting with Svyrydenko, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed a fresh Cabinet and that they had discussed the planned changes.

"Preparing for winter is an extremely important priority, and Ukraine must be ready for every threat that may arise. The transformation of state-owned companies, on which Ukraine's resilience significantly depends, must be accelerated. Ukraine's agreements with its partners on recovery also require separate and focused attention," Zelenskyy said.

"Accordingly, personnel changes will begin in Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the updated political strategy," he added.

Svyrydenko served as Ukraine's prime minister for less than a year after taking office on July 17, 2025. She succeeded Denys Shmyhal, who currently serves as first deputy prime minister and energy minister.