‘We also talked diplomacy – we are trying to make it work. We will keep working productively to make it happen,’ says Ukraine’s president after ‘good’ meeting with US counterpart

Ukraine grateful for ‘strong’ emphasis on bolstering its air defenses, says Zelenskyy ‘We also talked diplomacy – we are trying to make it work. We will keep working productively to make it happen,’ says Ukraine’s president after ‘good’ meeting with US counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the “strong” emphasis made on bolstering his country’s air defenses after meeting US President Donald Trump in the Turkish capital Ankara.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said that he had a “good” meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“I’m grateful for the strong emphasis placed on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense to better protect people’s lives,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelenskyy said that he and Trump spoke about “some ideas” that could strengthen their positions and “bring peace closer,” going on to say that he counts on their teams to follow up on everything discussed today promptly.

“We also talked diplomacy – we are trying to make it work. We will keep working productively to make it happen,” he added.