Ukraine claims over 230 sq mi of territory re-taken from Russian control since start of 2026 Commander-in-chief says front-line situation in Ukraine remains ‘complex, dynamic’

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed that more than 600 square kilometers (231.6 square miles) of territory were retaken by his country from Russian control since the start of the current year.

In a statement on Telegram, Syrskyi claimed Ukrainian forces continue to maintain the initiative in the front line in certain areas and that they have, this month, recaptured almost 100 square kilometers (38.6 square miles) more of territory than it lost.

“In total, more than 600 square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been liberated since the beginning of the year,” Syrskyi said, without specifying the part of the front line where he claimed Ukraine has made advances.

Syrskyi said Russia continued trying to advance in Ukraine’s east and south and that the number of clashes has increased significantly.

He defined the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole fronts as areas where the most intense battles continue.

In late May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed in an evening video address that 590 square kilometers (227.8 square miles) of territory had been recaptured from Russian control since the start of 2026.

This trend is certainly not in Russia's favor, Zelenskyy argued, adding: "We continue to increase the rate at which Russian personnel are being eliminated, and together with sanctions in all their forms, this is forcing Russia toward diplomacy."

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine’s claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.