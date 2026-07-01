Swiss high court rejects Russian metals oligarch’s sanctions appeal

Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the freezing of assets belonging to a Russian metals oligarch, rejecting his appeal to be removed from the country's sanctions list.

The oligarch's appeal to be removed from the sanctions list in connection with the war in Ukraine was rejected by judges in Lausanne, according to Swissinfo.

He was added to the sanctions list in mid-March 2022 under the Ukraine Ordinance. His lawyer applied to have his client removed from the list, a request that was rejected by the Federal Administrative Court in 2025.

The court found that the individual was likely an influential businessman in Russia's metals sector, which generates significant revenue for the state.

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the ruling, noting that the government is authorized to impose coercive measures to enforce sanctions aimed at upholding international law, including human rights.