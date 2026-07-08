Sergey Lavrov says Russia wants to deepen cooperation with Confederation of Sahel States in Niamey talks Russia, Sahel states united against neocolonial practices, Sergey Lavrov tells ministerial consultations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow wants to deepen cooperation with the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) in support of the bloc's integration efforts and security priorities.

Speaking at the opening of the second ministerial consultations between Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States in Niger, Lavrov said the two sides share a vision of a "fair multipolar world order" and opposition to "neocolonial practices."

"We are united by a common understanding of the need to build a fair multipolar world order and by our joint efforts against neocolonial practices, which remain very much alive among our Western colleagues," said Lavrov.

He said Russia hopes its cooperation with the bloc will strengthen the sovereignty of member states and expand bilateral and multilateral ties.

Lavrov also announced that the third Russia-Africa Summit will be held in Moscow in October, with the agenda focused on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin asked him to convey invitations to the presidents of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to attend the summit, and that Moscow also expects ministers and business representatives from the three countries to participate in the accompanying Economic and Humanitarian Forum.