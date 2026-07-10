Sergey Lavrov this week has visited Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique as part of tour of African countries that began Tuesday

Russia's foreign minister arrives in Burundi on 4th leg of Africa tour Sergey Lavrov this week has visited Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique as part of tour of African countries that began Tuesday

Russia’s foreign minister arrived in Burundi on Friday on the fourth leg of his tour of African countries that began earlier this week.

Sergey Lavrov’s arrival in Burundi was announced by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who provided no further details on his schedule while in the East African country.

His arrival follows visits to Ethiopia, Niger, and Mozambique since Tuesday.

He has so far held talks with various of his counterparts and on Wednesday took part in ministerial consultations between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Lavrov was also received by the leadership of the countries he visited.

