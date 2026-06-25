Russia's embassy in France calls seizure of tanker Deliver 'another act of piracy' French navy's seizure of tanker in international waters illegal under international law, Russian Embassy in Paris says

Russia's Embassy in Paris on Thursday described the French navy's seizure of the tanker Deliver as "another act of piracy," calling the detention of the vessel in international waters "illegal."

The embassy said in a statement that it had received no notification from French authorities regarding the detention and that, according to preliminary information, no Russian citizens were among the crew members.

The diplomatic mission condemned the actions of the French navy against the Cameroon-flagged tanker, arguing that international law does not permit states to force foreign vessels in international waters to alter their course and force them to call at a port.

The embassy also rejected French references to alleged violations of international sanctions, saying EU restrictions were unilateral measures that had not been approved by the UN Security Council.

According to the Russian mission, Article 110 of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea contains an exhaustive list of circumstances under which a warship may board a foreign vessel on the high seas and does not allow for the compulsory diversion of ships to port.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier announced the detention of the Deliver tanker, which French authorities have linked to what they describe as Russia's "shadow fleet." The Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture said the vessel was sailing from the Russian port of Primorsk.