VKontakte seeks return of its apps, restoration of users’ access to notifications

Russian social media company VK sues Apple over removal of apps from App Store VKontakte seeks return of its apps, restoration of users’ access to notifications

Russian social media company VKontakte (VK) filed a lawsuit against three Apple entities over the removal of its apps from the App Store, state news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing the company and Moscow Arbitration Court records.

The St. Petersburg-based company said it seeks the return of its apps to the App Store, restoration of users’ access to in-app notifications, and penalties if Apple fails to comply with a court ruling.

The lawsuit filed on Aug. 19 names Apple Rus LLC, Apple Inc. and Apple Distribution International Limited as defendants.

Apple has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

In June, VK accused Apple of removing its applications from the App Store without warning, prompting a sharp response from the Kremlin.

The company described Apple's actions as "unmotivated and unacceptable," adding that it continues to work in the interests of users and is taking all necessary steps to ensure continued access to its products and services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the removal of VK applications raises questions about the reliability of Apple's services, and that it was awaiting an explanation.

He said Apple's decision affects not only Russians but Russian-speaking users worldwide, and advised VK users to switch from Apple to Android.