This will be Putin's 2nd visit in 2 years for talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kremlin says

Russian president to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on Thursday, aimed at expanding strategic ties This will be Putin's 2nd visit in 2 years for talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay his second state visit to Kazakhstan in two years for talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss expanding strategic cooperation, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Ushakov said the visit on Thursday, which will also include Eurasian Economic Union events, is being held in full state format for the second time, despite diplomatic protocol practice, highlighting "the exceptionally high level" of relations between the two countries.

"This is a violation of protocol, which provides for only one state visit to a country during a single presidential term, but we decided, at the suggestion of our Kazakh friends, to underscore the unprecedentedly high level of relations between our countries," he said.

Ushakov added that "Russia is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade partners. Russia's share in foreign trade is about 19%," the diplomat said. "In 2025, trade turnover grew to a record of nearly $29 billion."

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will personally receive Putin upon his arrival in the Kazakh capital on the evening of May 27. The Kazakh president is also expected to host a state reception in honor of the Russian leader, the official remarked.

Energy cooperation will be a central topic during the Putin-Tokayev talks, including prospects for expanding Russian oil transit through Kazakhstan and broader infrastructure projects, he said.

During the visit, an agreement is also expected to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant based on a Russian design and financed through a Russian credit arrangement, he said.

According to Ushakov, the leaders are also set to sign 16 bilateral documents, including a joint declaration outlining seven principles of friendship between the two nations.

More than 30 Russian officials and executives, along with a 400-strong delegation from Russia, are expected to take part in the visit and related EAEU forum activities, he noted.

On Thursday, Putin is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum, where discussions will focus on global digital transformation and artificial intelligence. He is also expected to outline Russia's approach to AI development and broader technological competition, according to Ushakov.

He also highlighted that cooperation between 76 Russian regions and Kazakh provinces continues to expand.

Beyond economic issues, the agenda includes energy security, military-technical cooperation, and joint participation in symbolic projects.

During the visit, leaders are expected to witness the symbolic launch of a Sirius center construction project in Astana, while four Amur tigers recently transferred from Russia will be released into the Ile-Balkhash nature reserve.

On Friday, Putin will attend the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in both narrow and expanded formats, where leaders are expected to assess risks to economic security within the bloc, including discussions on Armenia’s potential pivot toward the European Union and its implications for Eurasian integration, he said.

"During the restricted-format meeting, the leaders will discuss a matter not on the agenda concerning the Republic of Armenia's plans to join the EU. An assessment will certainly be made of the resulting risks to the economic security of the EAEU member states," he said.