Russian lawmakers back bill banning deportation of foreign soldiers

The Russian lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, approved on Tuesday in its second reading a government-backed bill that would prohibit the deportation of foreign nationals who have participated in combat operations as part of the Russian armed forces.

According to the draft legislation published on the Duma's website, the new provisions would apply to foreign citizens and stateless people who have served under contract and participated in combat operations within the Russian armed forces or other Russian military formations.

Under the approved law, such individuals could not be deported from Russia, and authorities would also be barred from refusing them temporary residence permits, residence permits, or work permits, as well as from revoking such documents.

The bill further proposes that all previously issued decisions taken since February 24, 2022, including deportation orders, reductions in permitted periods of stay, refusals to issue residency or work documents, and cancellations of such status, would not be enforced in relation to foreign nationals who served under contract in the Russian military.

These decisions would be considered void under the legislation.

If adopted by the State Duma and signed into law by the president, the measure would enter into force 10 days after official publication.