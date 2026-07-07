Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin meets with his Armenian counterpart on sidelines of international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg

Russia urges Armenia to ensure favorable conditions for investors as leaders seek to ease tensions Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin meets with his Armenian counterpart on sidelines of international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin urged Armenia on Monday to ensure favorable conditions for Russian investors during talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as the two countries sought to address issues that have strained their traditionally close ties.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an international industrial exhibition in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg and marked Pashinyan's first foreign trip since Armenia's recent parliamentary elections.

"It is important that the Armenian government continues to create a comfortable environment for Russian investors and ensures the protection of their rights and legitimate interests," Mishustin said.

He also said that Moscow expects Armenia's new government to continue developing bilateral relations "in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect and consideration of mutual interests."

The talks came against the backdrop of growing political differences between the two allies. While Armenia remains a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Pashinyan's government has deepened ties with the European Union and repeatedly declared its intention to pursue closer integration with Western institutions.

Pashinyan said Armenia remains committed to its participation in the EAEU despite the political disagreements.

"We are interested in our participation in the EAEU and in ensuring that the mechanisms envisaged by the EAEU treaty function normally. I believe this is in the interests of the further development of the EAEU," he said.

He also expressed hope that the two sides would be able to resolve existing issues through dialogue.

"We are committed to discussing and clarifying all questions and nuances in a constructive manner. I hope that today's talks will allow us to resolve specific issues," he said.

He added that Armenia remains committed to developing relations with Russia.

The meeting follows months of friction in Russia-Armenia relations over political and economic issues, even as the two countries maintain close trade ties through the EAEU.

Mishustin also held separate meetings on the sidelines of the exhibition with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

During talks with Kasymaliev, Mishustin highlighted opportunities for deeper industrial cooperation as well as joint projects in energy, transport, digital technologies and infrastructure.

He noted that Russia continues to contribute to Kyrgyzstan's energy security through planned nuclear energy cooperation, renewable energy projects and the construction of a solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region.

Meeting with Turchin, Mishustin discussed economic cooperation within the Russia-Belarus Union State.

Turchin said bilateral trade rose more than 20% in the first five months of the year despite what he described as unprecedented sanctions pressure on the two countries.

