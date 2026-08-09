Russia, Ukraine report 8 killed, dozens injured in overnight strikes Kyiv says Russian attacks on Kharkiv killed 3; Moscow reports 5 killed in Belgorod region

Moscow and Kyiv on Sunday accused each other of carrying out overnight strikes that killed a total of eight people and injured dozens on both sides.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, three people were killed and 37 others injured in a Russian strike on a residential building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

A Russian attack on coastal Odesa injured 12 people and damaged cars and residential buildings in several areas, Gov. Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia carried out an “absolutely wicked” strike near a shopping center and on the energy sector in the city of Pavlohrad, injuring a total of nine people, including four children.

Moscow also targeted the Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions, he added.

“This week alone, 61 missiles of various types were used against Ukraine, including 56 that strike along a ballistic trajectory. There were also more than 1,560 attack drones and 1,540 aerial bombs,” Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media platform X.

Separately, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed on Telegram that Russia targeted the Odesa region with missiles and launched 202 drones overnight, with 174 intercepted or suppressed over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed on Telegram that its forces intercepted and destroyed 153 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russia, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

In Russia’s Belgorod region five people were killed and 25 others were injured in overnight strikes, regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.

Belgorod acting Gov. Alexander Shuvayev said drone explosions damaged at least four apartment buildings and sparked fires, including in two cars parked near an apartment building and at a private home, he said on Telegram.

Independent verification of the claims from both sides is difficult due to the ongoing war.