Foreign Ministry says ambassador informed about ‘categorical unacceptability’ of providing a platform for Ukraine’s president to make threats against Russia

Russia summons Armenian ambassador over Zelenskyy's remarks at European summit in Yerevan Foreign Ministry says ambassador informed about ‘categorical unacceptability’ of providing a platform for Ukraine’s president to make threats against Russia

Russia said Thursday that it summoned Armenia’s ambassador in Moscow over remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the recent European Political Community summit held in the South Caucasus nation earlier this week.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Armenian Ambassador Gurgen Arsenyan was informed of the “categorical unacceptability” of providing Zelenskyy a platform to make what Moscow described as “terrorist threats” against Russia during events held in Armenia.

The ministry said Arsenyan met Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, during which the Russian side stressed that Moscow was “justifiably indignant” and viewed Yerevan’s “failure to properly condemn such outrageous behavior by the aforementioned visitor” as inconsistent with relations between the two countries.

“The ambassador promised to report to Yerevan about the representation made by the Russian side,” the statement added.

On Monday, Armenia’s capital hosted the 8th European Political Community summit, in which the Ukrainian president also took part and gave an address during the event’s plenary session.

“This summer will be a moment when Putin decides what to do next: expand the war or move to diplomacy. And we must push him toward diplomacy.

“Russia has announced a May 9 parade in Moscow without military equipment. If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square,” Zelenskyy said during the summit’s plenary session.

On the sidelines of the summit, Zelenskyy also held talks with European leaders and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenian authorities have not yet commented on the summoning of their ambassador.