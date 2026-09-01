Moscow also rejects Spanish claims of Russian role in migration crisis, warns over use of frozen Russian assets

Russia says Zelenskyy's drone threat shows Kyiv not seeking to end war Moscow also rejects Spanish claims of Russian role in migration crisis, warns over use of frozen Russian assets

Russia said Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about carrying out up to 1,000 drone strikes a day showed Kyiv's unwillingness to end the war.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the statement showed that Ukraine's calls for a ceasefire were not intended to end the conflict.

"They perfectly understand that these statements are proof of the falseness of their previous statements about their alleged desire for peace," she said.

On the withdrawal of Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, she said it was a routine matter as he had completed his tenure in London.

"Everything is proceeding as planned," she said, adding that his successor will be announced "in due course."

The move came amid a report in The Times citing Ukrainian army sources that drones made by two British companies were used over the past six months to target Russian oil refineries and logistics hubs.

Spain's migration crisis

The spokeswoman also rejected claims by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez about Russia's alleged involvement in the migration crisis in Spain.

"Without facts, without evidence backed by figures, dates and names, there is simply nothing to discuss. Any other country could have been named in this regard, because there is no supporting evidence," she said.

Zakharova emphasized that the Spanish authorities could have approached Moscow through existing channels of communication on the issue, but instead chose to "run to the microphone."

Sanctions on Russia

Addressing attempts to use Russian financial assets frozen in Europe, Zakharova stressed that their use constitutes "a crime" and "will be punished."

"This is a direct crime that has the appropriate legal qualification and will be punished accordingly. Therefore, everyone who supports it becomes an accomplice," she warned.

By imposing sanctions on Russia, Western countries are restricting their own citizens and businesses, she added.

"Who are they making worse off? Who is losing out on the benefits? It is their entrepreneurs, their citizens," she said.

Kuril Islands and Japan

Zakharova reiterated Russia's sovereignty over the disputed Kuril Islands.

"The Kuril Islands became part of Russia on absolutely legitimate grounds following World War II, as established by agreements among the Allied powers and the UN Charter. Russia's sovereignty and jurisdiction over these territories are not subject to any doubt," she said.

Russia had lodged a complaint with the Japanese Embassy in Moscow on Monday, she said.

Russia "warned of retaliatory countermeasures" over Japan's deployment of US Typhoon missile systems near Russian borders during trilateral exercises with the US and Australia, she said.

She warned that in the event of further escalation against Russia in the Baltic Sea, Moscow's response will be "decisive and devastating."

Nepal rescue work

On the floods and landslides in Nepal, she said Russia is "closely monitoring" the search-and-rescue operation.

Zakharova said 10 Russian citizens had been successfully evacuated.

According to her, the Russian Embassy in Nepal has received requests to locate 12 Russian citizens.

The death toll from flash floods and mudslides in the Himalayas rose to more than 1,019 on Tuesday, a week after the disaster struck the border region between Nepal and China, according to official data.