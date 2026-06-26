Russia says US support to Ukraine undermines claims of neutrality Kremlin says Moscow appreciates Washington's willingness to assist in negotiations with Ukraine

The United States cannot be considered completely neutral in the Ukraine conflict because of its military and technological support for Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Speaking at a briefing, Peskov emphasized that Moscow appreciates Washington's willingness to assist in the Ukraine negotiations and sees US President Donald Trump’s desire to help bring about a peaceful resolution.

“Considering the influence of the United States on both European countries and Ukraine, and considering the sincere, as we believe, desire of President Trump and his negotiating team to help move the conflict onto a peaceful track, we highly appreciate this willingness of the United States,” he said.

He also dismissed comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that the United States was no longer acting as a neutral mediator following the Group of Seven summit in France.

“I don't think President Macron can in any way claim to be Washington's lawyer or press secretary,” Peskov said, adding that Russia had not heard any confirmation from US officials of Macron's assertion.

Under US mediation, Moscow and Kyiv held three rounds of peace talks earlier this year — Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two were held in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.

Negotiations have since been paused, with Moscow and Kyiv attributing the halt to the US focus on Iran.