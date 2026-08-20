Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow sent invitations to 12 international organizations and more than 100 countries

Russia says representatives from 55 countries confirm plans to observe parliamentary elections Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow sent invitations to 12 international organizations and more than 100 countries

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that representatives from 55 countries have confirmed their plans to travel to Russia to observe the September elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Responding to an Anadolu question at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said invitations to observe the election had been sent to 12 international organizations and more than 100 countries.

"As of today, Aug. 20, representatives of 55 of them have already confirmed their readiness to come to Russia," she said.

According to Zakharova, those confirming participation include representatives from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

She added that the first international observer accreditation certificate was presented on Aug. 12 to CIS Deputy Secretary-General Ilkhom Nematov, who will head the organization's election observation mission of more than 100 experts.

Zakharova said the SCO would also send an observation mission headed by one of the organization's deputy secretaries-general.

She said the number of confirmations reflected strong international interest in Russia's electoral process, and a willingness among foreign partners to contribute to the transparency and legitimacy of the vote.

Elections to Russia's ninth convocation State Duma are scheduled to take place on Sept. 18-20.