Governor says one employee of Russia’s largest online retailer suffered concussion from blast wave

Russia says fire breaks out at Wildberries logistics center in central Tambov region Governor says one employee of Russia’s largest online retailer suffered concussion from blast wave

Governor says one employee of Russia’s largest online retailer suffered concussion from blast wave

Russian Defense Ministry claims 426 Ukrainian drones downed overnight across 15 regions

Russian authorities said on Wednesday that a fire broke out at a logistics center of the country’s largest online retailer Wildberries in the central Tambov region following overnight Ukrainian drone strikes.

Tambov Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said in a statement on Telegram that the town of Kotovsk, south of the region’s administrative center, was targeted in overnight attacks, claiming air defenses shot down 16 Ukrainian drones.

“As a result of Ukrainian drone strikes, a fire broke out at the Wildberries logistics center. The fire covered over 100,000 square meters,” the statement said, noting employees were evacuated after receiving an air raid alert.

Based on preliminary information, one Wildberries employee suffered a concussion from the blast wave, the statement said, further noting that a house in a gardening community also caught fire after the crash of a Ukrainian drone.

Wildberries also confirmed the attack, declaring in a press service statement that fire crews are on site, adding the facility was not accepting new deliveries.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Wildberries logistics facilities in a campaign that began in mid-July and has spread across several Russian regions.

Since July 18, Ukrainian drones have targeted Wildberries logistics centers in regions such as Moscow, Tambov, Leningrad, Krasnodar, Volgograd and Stavropol regions, as well as in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Kyiv has accused the e-commerce retailer of playing a role in Moscow's military supply chain, while Moscow and Wildberries maintain that the facilities are purely civilian.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the country’s air defenses shot down 426 Ukrainian drones overnight across 15 regions, as well as in Crimea.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.