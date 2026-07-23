Defense Ministry says pilot ejected before crash, adds preliminary cause of accident was a technical malfunction, according to Russian state media

Russia says combat training aircraft crashes during take-off in Moscow region Defense Ministry says pilot ejected before crash, adds preliminary cause of accident was a technical malfunction, according to Russian state media

Russia said on Thursday that a combat training aircraft crashed while taking off in the country’s Moscow region.

According to state media reports, the Defense Ministry said that the aircraft’s pilot ejected prior to the crash and that there is no threat to his life.

“The plane fell in a deserted area, there was no damage on the ground,” the ministry was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA.

Noting that the flight was carried out without ammunition, the ministry named the preliminary cause of the incident as a technical malfunction.

No details were given regarding the specifics of the aircraft, including its model.