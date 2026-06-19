Russia lifts advisory to refrain from traveling to Gulf following US-Iran peace agreement Foreign Ministry no longer sees need for recommendations discouraging travel to Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia

Russia said Friday it is lifting its advisory urging citizens to avoid travel to Gulf countries, following a US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at ending military conflict and de-escalating tensions in the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it no longer sees a need for recommendations discouraging travel to Gulf states -- including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia -- for tourism and other private purposes.

The ministry said it expects the agreements to be implemented in good faith and that improved stability in the Gulf region would support tourism, business and cultural exchanges. It also urged Russian citizens to remain cautious and monitor official advisories in case of new security threats.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," mediated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28 and reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of de-escalation efforts.