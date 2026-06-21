In Crimea, fuel is sold only to government agencies, while in Tver region, only corporate clients can continue to refuel without limits

Russia imposes restrictions on fuel sales in Crimea In Crimea, fuel is sold only to government agencies, while in Tver region, only corporate clients can continue to refuel without limits

Fuel sales at gas stations across Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, have been suspended for the general public, Russian-installed Governor Sergey Aksyonov said.

In a statement on Telegram, he said fuel will be sold only to government agencies responsible for maintaining the peninsula’s operations and security.

“I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information,” he wrote, stressing that all further decisions regarding the fuel market will be announced later.

Following the recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, numerous facilities have been shut down for maintenance, prompting the Russian government to periodically impose export restrictions to stabilize the domestic fuel market.

Ukraine has carried out a series of strikes on energy and fuel infrastructure across Russia between June 12 and June 18, targeting facilities in the Black Sea region, southern Russia and the Moscow area, according to Russian officials and Ukrainian statements.

On Thursday, Moscow came under one of the largest attacks of Ukrainian-made drones since the start of the war, with an oil refinery struck and around 200 drones intercepted on their approach to the Russian capital, its Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

On Saturday, fuel sales were also restricted for individual customers in Russia’s Tver region.

The Tver Region Ministry of Industry and Trade said the temporary restrictions apply to individuals at Surgutneftegaz and Tatneft gas stations, while corporate clients can continue refueling without limitations.

The ministry said regional authorities are monitoring the fuel market situation.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May, claiming that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.