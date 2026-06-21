Yury Ushakov says Moscow focused on achieving its own goals in conflict with Ukraine

Russia expects victory, not fulfillment of Anchorage agreements: Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov says Moscow focused on achieving its own goals in conflict with Ukraine

Moscow expects victory, not the implementation of agreements reached on Ukraine at last year's Alaska summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Russia's Vesti TV on Sunday.

He said Moscow is focused on achieving its own goals and stressed that Russia's position remains unchanged and is based on previously defined principles.

“We are not expecting these understandings or agreements to be fulfilled; we are expecting victory. We are expecting the achievement of our own goals,” Ushakov said.

Ushakov also said only one side is adhering to the agreements, while the other has shown it is “not quite capable of completing its part of the journey.”

Western countries are mistaken in believing that Russia can be defeated, he claimed, adding that developments on the battlefield in the Russia-Ukraine war prove otherwise.

“They are playing their own games, aimed at ultimately defeating us; everyone is saying so,” he said. “Now they are confident they are right because they supposedly feel this is a time when they can more vigorously defend their harmful, unconstructive views.”

According to Ushakov, assessing the situation requires close attention to developments along the front line, where he claimed Russian forces “are gradually and steadily advancing.”